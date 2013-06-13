The Melting Edge: West Australian Contact Improvisation Residential Jan 31-Feb 4 2013 Perth, Australia This February, thirty dancers gathered in Perth [Australia], to experience Western Australia’s first Contact Improvisation residential—The Melting Edge. Arriving on the Thursday evening in various states of…
Dancing Beasts
Insanity’s pheromones infiltrate, bringing nonsensical scents and singing siren-songs of smells, emanating from the bodies of beasts in the land where dragons dwell. Here be magic. Here lies the edge, here is the story of all our own unknowns slowly…
a personal perspective on proximity
The following is an except from the editorial of the final print edition of <proximity> magazine (Vol15-Ed1, Dec 2012): For myself, <proximity> has always been exciting in its exchange of ideas and learning, in that it mirrors the exchange of…
Contribute
<proximity> has always relied on contributions. We welcome contributions from anyone and everyone. If you would like to be a regular contributor/authour to the <proximity> blog, please contact us so we can set you up in the system. Or you can send…